FFC RAISING DAY 8th March

Lt Gen Tariq Khan, (Retd), HI (M), Chief Executive & Managing Director FFC celebrates its 43rd Raising Day on...
09 Mar 2021

Lt Gen Tariq Khan, (Retd), HI (M), Chief Executive & Managing Director

FFC celebrates its 43rd Raising Day on 8th March 2021 as a significant landmark for the Company in its splendid journey over the years. Despite adverse market conditions and global pandemic, we are delighted that FFC has constantly been performing well, keeping up to the expectations and satisfaction of all stakeholders.

We cherish the transformation of FFC brand into a leading Conglomerate, well recognized for its reputable corporate governance, professional ethics and a dedicated team putting up sheer hard work. We are rightfully and truly recognized as a Company, which drives its business through unique organizational culture, professional excellence and financial strength diversifying in local and multinational environments.

Moreover, the Company's intent to fight food insecurity in the country through establishment of FACE and its collaboration with CPEC is another step in the right direction, steering company towards its role of being the Nation's Partner in Prosperity. Establishment of OLIVE Technical Services Company (Pvt) Ltd, Energy Project in Thar Coal and our plans to undertake Solar & Wind Power Hybrid Projects speak volumes of our efforts to further diversify our business.

As CE & MD, I take pride in heading a team of professionals who are competent and well groomed, always prepared to meet any challenges in the path of prosperity and growth. Together we pledge on this day to continue working hard in our strife for successful progression of the Company!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC FFC Lt Gen Tariq Khan OLIVE Technical Services Company (Pvt)

