Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (March 8, 2021)...
09 Mar 2021
=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar 9500-9520
Gur 10000-11000
Shakar 11000-12500
Ghee (16 kg) 3900-4290
Almond (Kaghzi) 30000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 25000-28000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 26400-32000
Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250
Turmeric 15500-16500
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 17500-19500
Dal Mong (Washed) 18000-20000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 17000-19000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 20000-22000
Dal Mash (Washed) 20000-24000
Dal Masoor (Local) 15000-16000
Dal Masoor (impor) 12500-14000
Masoor (salam-impor) 10000-12700
Masoor (salam-local) 14500-15000
Gram White 10000-12500
Gram Black 11400-12500
Dal Chana (Thin) 11800-12500
Dal Chana (Thick) 13000-14000
White Kidney Beans (Lobia) 17000-17500
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia) 21000-25000
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 12500-16000
Basmati Super (new) 11000-13500
Kainat 1121 11000-12500
Rice Basmati (386) 8500-10000
Basmati broken 6000-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 350-550
Tea (Green) 900-1300
=======================================
