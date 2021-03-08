ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Gold falls 1pc as elevated US yields, strong dollar dull appeal

  • US 10-year yields hold near one-year peak.
  • US dollar hits 3-month peak.
  • SPDR gold holdings fell to 10-month low on Friday.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

Gold prices fell 1% on Monday, slumping to a nine-month low as the dollar firmed and US Treasury yields remained elevated, eroding bullion's appeal.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,691.40 per ounce by 1335 GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,683.68 earlier in the session. US gold futures declined 0.3% to $1,692.60.

The dollar climbed to a more than three-month peak, while US 10-year Treasury yields held close to an over one-year high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

While gold is being kept in check by the high yields and the dollar, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said: "We see gold behaving like a tsunami, the water is going away at the moment due to severe pressure, but prices will come back with even more strength once these factors are gone."

Helping gold recoup some of its losses earlier during the Asian session, the US Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang said inflation was definitely going to go up because of rising oil and base metal prices, and some of the individual US stimulus money may also go into investments such as gold exchange-traded funds to hedge against future inflation.

Gold also saw some support earlier in the day, following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation likely stemming from widespread stimulus, higher bond yields this year have threatened that status because they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell to a 10-month low on Friday.

Silver fell 0.2% to $25.13 an ounce. Palladium dropped 0.7% to $2,322.36, while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,130.82.

