Business & Finance
Apollo Global to buy Athene in $11 billion deal
- Under the terms of the deal, each outstanding class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock.
- Existing Apollo shareholders will own about 76% of the combined company, and Athene investors will own the rest.
08 Mar 2021
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Monday it had agreed to buy Athene Holding in an all-stock deal valuing the retirement services company at about $11 billion.
Under the terms of the deal, each outstanding class A common share of Athene will be exchanged for 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock.
Existing Apollo shareholders will own about 76% of the combined company, and Athene investors will own the rest.
The deal will create a company with a pro-forma market value of $29 billion, providing products and services in the investment and retirement income space.
PDM nominates Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman
Apollo Global to buy Athene in $11 billion deal
Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Read more stories
Comments