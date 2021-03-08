ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Women's participation pivotal for progressive society: Firdous

  • She also lauded prominent Pakistani women who have excelled in their respective fields and presented them as role models for young women.
APP 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday while paying tribute to women on the occasion of International women's Day said that women are the country's "valuable asset" and their participation is pivotal for building a progressive society.

Talking to a private news channel, she said International women day reminds us that women are vital entity of a family and first teacher to the child, adding, PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was working to ensure broad-based inclusion of women in every sphere, at all levels.

She called upon the women that they should come forward and play their role in the development and prosperity of the nation with using their equal rights where males are dominating.

Firdous said the government was working on key human rights priority areas concerning women, which included the formulation of national policy guidelines on gender-based violence, reviewing discriminatory legislation against women and strengthening existing services at district, provincial and federal levels.

She also lauded prominent Pakistani women who have excelled in their respective fields and presented them as role models for young women.

The whole society has to take steps against them, she said, adding, speedy justice must be ensured without any delay. Media awareness and accountability are necessary to implement in order to combat with rape culture, she said.

Awan said that improving education in the country is also a collective responsibility, where teachers, parents, students and school administrators play their key roles.

