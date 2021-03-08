COVID-19: Punjab bans curricular activities in schools of seven districts

The Punjab School Education Department has issued a notification banning curricular activities – sports – in seven districts after surge in coronavirus cases.

“No curricular activity (i.e. sports etc) shall be conducted in those districts where COVID-19 positivity ratio is more than 20 cases,” reads the notification shared by Education Minister Murad Raas on twitter.

“Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad subject to resumption of normalcy of education activities,” it added.

The number of active cases in the country, which was around 17,000 last month, has now surpassed 18,000.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 22 more people succumbed to the deadly disease during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,227.