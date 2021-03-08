ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
Pakistan

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

  • The development was made during the NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.
  • They discussed updates from the provinces on rising positivity and corresponding actions, vaccination progress, and national vaccine strategy.
BR Web Desk 08 Mar 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to revisit its decision to reopen schools in its next morning session amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

As per details, the development was made during the NCOC meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

They discussed updates from the provinces on rising positivity and corresponding actions, vaccination progress, and national vaccine strategy.

They are also mulled over the opening up of cinemas, indoor weddings, and dine-in restaurants, which were expected to reopen from March 15.

However, a decision on this has not been announced yet.

The huddle also reviewed the rising positivity trend prevailing across the country and expressed its concerns over public complacency.

The meeting was attended by National Coordinator Lt Geb Hamood Uz Zaman Khan. Provincial representatives participated in the meeting through video link.

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

