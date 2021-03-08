Markets
Hong Kong shares begin with gains
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.91 percent, or 264.30 points, to 29,362.59.
08 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher Monday morning following a strong lead from Wall Street in reaction to a bumper US jobs report and as lawmakers in Washington edge closer to passing Joe Biden's huge stimulus package.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.91 percent, or 264.30 points, to 29,362.59.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.66 percent, or 23.00 points, to 3,524.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.65 percent, or 15.01 points, to 2,313.61.
