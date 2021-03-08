ANL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.06%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.53%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.42%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.72%)
TRG 150.90 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.29%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (0.12%)
BR30 25,865 Increased By ▲ 110.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,932 Increased By ▲ 94.92 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,262 Increased By ▲ 87.91 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

White House cites 'active threat,' urges action despite Microsoft patch

  • Neither the company nor the White House has specified the scale of the hack. Microsoft initially said it was limited, but the White House last week expressed concern about the potential for "a large number of victims."
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The White House on Sunday urged computer network operators to take further steps to gauge whether their systems were targeted amid a hack of Microsoft Corp's Outlook email program, saying a recent software patch still left serious vulnerabilities.

"This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously," a White House official said, adding that top US security officials were working to decide what next steps to take following the breach.

CNN on Sunday separately reported the Biden administration was forming a task force to address the hack. The White House official, in a statement, said the administration was making "a whole of government response."

While Microsoft released a patch last week to shore up flaws in its email software, the remedy still leaves open a so-called back door that can allow access to compromised servers and perpetuating further attacks by others.

"We can't stress enough that patching and mitigation is not remediation if the servers have already been compromised, and it is essential that any organization with a vulnerable server take measures to determine if they were already targeted," the White House official said.

Already, a source told Reuters more than 20,000 US organizations had been compromised by the hack, which Microsoft has blamed on China, although Beijing denies any role.

The back channels for remote access can impact credit unions, town governments and small business, and have left US officials scrambling to reach victims, with the FBI on Sunday urging them to contact the law enforcement agency.

Those affected appear to host Web versions of Microsoft's email program Outlook on their own machines instead of cloud providers, possibly sparing many major companies and federal government agencies, records from the investigation suggest.

A Microsoft representative on Sunday said it was working with the government and others to help guide customers, and the company urged impacted clients to apply software updates as soon as possible.

Neither the company nor the White House has specified the scale of the hack. Microsoft initially said it was limited, but the White House last week expressed concern about the potential for "a large number of victims."

So far, only a small percentage of infected networks have been compromised through the back door, the source previously told Reuters, but more attacks are expected.

White House Microsoft Corp CNN US security officials

White House cites 'active threat,' urges action despite Microsoft patch

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters