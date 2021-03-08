ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.18%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.71%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
FFBL 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
HASCOL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HUBC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 91.71 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.82%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.41%)
TRG 150.80 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (3.22%)
UNITY 31.27 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.54%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (0.12%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 119.13 (0.46%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By ▲ 72.53 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,251 Increased By ▲ 76.7 (0.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

  • They are also at the forefront against COVID-19. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude, the army chief said.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Mar 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistani women have contributed immensely for the glory and honor of our nation.

In his message on International Women's Day, the COAS has said that women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity.

"They are also at the forefront against COVID-19. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude," the army chief said.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet paid homage to his late mother 'whose caring and prayers made everything possible and then to all the women who enrich his life.

"On this women’s day I first pay homage to my late mother whose caring and prayers made everything possible and then to all the women who enrich my life; my wife, my daughters, my sisters, my colleagues at work and in politics/media. Thank you for making the world a better place," he tweeted.

COAS Shafqat Mahmood ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa International Women's Day Army Chief

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters