International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistani women have contributed immensely for the glory and honor of our nation.

In his message on International Women's Day, the COAS has said that women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity.

"They are also at the forefront against COVID-19. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude," the army chief said.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in a tweet paid homage to his late mother 'whose caring and prayers made everything possible and then to all the women who enrich his life.

"On this women’s day I first pay homage to my late mother whose caring and prayers made everything possible and then to all the women who enrich my life; my wife, my daughters, my sisters, my colleagues at work and in politics/media. Thank you for making the world a better place," he tweeted.