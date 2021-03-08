World
Japan govt spokesman says timing of Biden-Suga meeting undecided
- Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan hoped a summit between the two leaders would take place as soon as possible, depending on the coronavirus pandemic situation.
08 Mar 2021
TOKYO: No timing has been set for when a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga might happen, Japan's top government spokesman said on Monday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Japan hoped a summit between the two leaders would take place as soon as possible, depending on the coronavirus pandemic situation.
Axios reported earlier on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Biden was planning to host Suga at the White House as soon as April in the first in-person foreign leader visit of his presidency.
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Japan govt spokesman says timing of Biden-Suga meeting undecided
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy
Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment
Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote
Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved
China exports spike to highest in decades
Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB
Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’
Read more stories
Comments