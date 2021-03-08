ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.41%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
DGKC 134.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.72%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 26.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.68%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
PAEL 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
POWER 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 91.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.07%)
TRG 151.10 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.42%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.48%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (0.31%)
BR30 25,936 Increased By ▲ 182.46 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,996 Increased By ▲ 158.82 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,292 Increased By ▲ 118.46 (0.62%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 08 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government is to pay the same salary and allowances to Chairman one man Commission of Inquiry on Broadsheet Award and other international cases, former Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, as he was drawing as judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

The government constituted and notified Sheikh Azmat Saeed as Chairman of one-man Commission under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 despite strong opposition by political opponents.

According to a summary of Cabinet Division, seen by this correspondent, Law & Justice Division requested for provision of salary and allowances to Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, equivalent to what he was drawing before his retirement as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to the summary, Commissions constituted earlier were headed by serving officers, therefore, the issue of salary and allowances was not involved. Since this Commission is headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, hence, the matter of his salary and allowances needs to be sorted out.

The summary for the Prime Minister, being incharge of Cabinet Division, was routed through the Finance Division for views/comments, which are reproduced as follows: (i) Cabinet Division's Notification of January, 29, 2021 specified that the Commission has been constituted under Section (3) of the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017. The notification also empowers the Commission to constitute special teams consisting of officers from the executive, authorities and experts in any particular field; (ii) the Act ibid (Section 12) provides that each member including a judge shall be a public servant (Pakistan Penal Code). The Act has no provision regarding determination of the remuneration admissible to its members nor does it mention any authority empowered to decide it; (iii) as a general rule, remuneration of a Government servant is determined against the post to which he is appointed and the terms and conditions of his appointment. Establishment Division's O.M. No 10/52/95-R-2, of August 21, 2001 lays down the terms of contractual re-employment of the retired judges of the superior courts against civil posts; (ii) the retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Court have earlier been granted remuneration equivalent to their last drawn pay as a judge of the Superior Court in organisations whose governing laws allow the same against specific posts, such as Federal Ombudsman, Federal Tax Ombudsman etc. Similarly, in the case of contractual appointment to the post of Consultant Legal Affairs at the President's Secretariat, the incumbent who was a judge of the Supreme Court has been allowed to draw pay as admissible to a judge of the Supreme Court; (v) the nature, tenure and terms and conditions of the post of the Member/ Chairman and other experts to be hired for Commission of Inquiry on Broadsheet Award and other international cases, have not been spelled out in the summary.

Cabinet Division noted that keeping in view the precedents and comments of Finance Division the Prime Minister may like to approve the proposal in consultation with the Establishment Division and Finance Division.

Considering the request of Law and Justice Division, Cabinet Division has proposed that Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, presently working as Member/Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Broadsheet Award and other International cases may be allowed to draw salary and allowances, during the tenure of the Commission, which he was drawing before his retirement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Federal Government Azmat Saeed cabinet division political opponents

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.