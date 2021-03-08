ANL 34.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.85%)
Mar 08, 2021
World

Biden signs order aimed at making voting easier

AFP Updated 08 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Sunday signed an executive order aimed at making it easier for Americans to vote at a time when new limits on their right to do so are pending in statehouses across the country.

He announced the order in a pretaped speech marking the anniversary of the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Alabama, when peaceful Black marchers were attacked by police. That brutal suppression brought national attention to the issue of voting rights.

“Today, on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, I am signing an executive order to make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote and improve access to voting,” Biden said.

“Let the people vote.”

In his remarks Sunday, Biden said efforts to undermine the 2020 election results, which led to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, were now being followed “by an all-out assault on the right to vote in state legislatures all across the country.”

