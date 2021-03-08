PPPP invites applications

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has invited applications for party ticket for NA-249 (Karachi West- II) by-election. According to a statement released by

Surendar Valasai, In-charge Media Cell Bilawal House, applications can be sent to Bilawal House, Karachi or party office in Islamabad with the required formalities within a week.

