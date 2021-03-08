Public complaints: Buzdar reprimands South Punjab secretaries

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed indignation over the performance of Southern Punjab Secretariat and strongly reprimanded the authorities concerned for not resolving public issues at the earliest besides delaying projects of public welfare.

The principal secretary to the CM while presiding over a high-level meeting of secretaries posted in the Southern Punjab Secretariat at CM’s Office here on Sunday gave necessary instructions to the government officials for improving their performances.

The secretary told the participants that the CM has categorically instructed that all the government officials/officers would have to perform their duties honestly otherwise serious actions would be taken against the negligent employees. He urged the concerned secretaries to take effective measures for resolving the peoples’ problems, adding that the departments will have to perform now and inefficiencies will not be tolerated at any cost.

He directed the officers to ensure public deliver and complete the public welfare projects within the stipulated timeframe. “Those who failed to deliver as per the expectations of the people would have no right to hold public offices,” he warned.

According to him, the CM will not compromise on the standards and quality in the projects and there will be third party monitoring on every welfare scheme. He directed that the funds released for the development schemes should be utilized timely. The officers should go out in the field and lip service will not be tolerated, he added.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of different departments of Southern Punjab including health, finance, planning and development, local government, housing, urban development and public health engineering, agriculture, livestock and dairy development, S&GAD, law, communications and works, irrigation, education and forest.

Meanwhile, the chief minister in a statement said that conspiratorial elements are once again hatching conspiracies to create an obstacle in the development journey of Punjab. He said that these elements were failed in the past and they will meet the same fate in future as well. The CM said he will not sit idle until the grievances of the people are redressed. “The opposition should wait till 2023. No one will be allowed to interfere in the agenda of public service,” he added.

