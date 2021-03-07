Imran Khan always worked for making country corruption-free: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always worked for making the country a corruption-free and exemplary nation in the world.

After coming into power in 2018, the prime minister had taken special measures to stabilize the national economy, enhance exports and eliminate corruption from the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the incumbent government had been struggling for ensuring rule of law, supremacy of the parliament and transparency in the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister being a dynamic visionary leader had presented himself for seeking vote of confidence from the National Assembly.