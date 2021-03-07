Micro-smart lockdown imposed in Peshawar as COVID cases continue to surge

(Karachi) As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the civil administration has imposed a micro-smart lockdown in several neighbourhoods of Peshawar to contain spread of virus, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, there is a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas except for limited movement. Essential services are exempted from the ban.

Officials said the lockdown has been imposed in areas and streets considered Covid-19 hotspots.

The number of Covid-19 cases has surged by more than 50 per cent since the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) lifted restrictions late last month.

At least 39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the past 24 hours across the country. The overall death toll rose to 13,205. In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,038 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,595 patients are in critical condition.

The nationwide tally of cases now currently stands at 590,508.