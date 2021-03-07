ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
913 fresh coronavirus cases, 24 deaths reported in Punjab

Recorder Report 07 Mar 2021

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of Covid-19, as Punjab has reported 913 fresh cases of the coronavirus and 24 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 175,964 and the death toll to 5,534.

With recovery of 1,441 more virus hit people over the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country is now 558,210. As per official data, about 94.8 percent of Covid-19 patients have recovered across the country.

Health professionals have expressed concern over surge in coronavirus cases and urged the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit.

They said positivity rate of the virus is increasing while hospitalizations of virus hit people are witnessing increase across Pakistan. “Save lives by following SOPs, avoid crowded places, wear a mask and wash hands frequently,” they said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said, “The incumbent government is making efforts to further improve the healthcare facilities in public sector hospital of the province and the public-friendly policies of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are yielded positive results.

