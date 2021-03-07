ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pink Pakistan launches mobile application to fight breast cancer

07 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pink Pakistan Trust is committed to the mission of ensuring the health and well-being of Pakistani women. We have launched the first ever digital application to create awareness about breast cancer and provide free of cost treatment to breast cancer patients in Pakistan.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among Pakistani women claiming the lives of 13, 725 women with 25, 928 cases reported only during the last year, according to International Agency for Research on Cancer. The limited health infrastructure, lack of awareness and social taboo around the disease have exacerbated the situation in the country.

To counter this challenge, Pink Pakistan Trust has launched a digital initiative to build its outreach in every nook and corner of the country for the women who do not have the means to seek professional medical help or counselling services to fight breast cancer.

According to Dr. Zubaida Qazi, the President of Pink Pakistan, ‘Early detection is the key to defeating breast cancer. Our application will create the much-needed awareness about the disease and will help the users to perform self-examination regularly and easily to detect breast cancer early.’

Pink Pakistan application has the following key features:

Self-Examination:

One of the most common symptoms of breast cancer is the formation of a lump in the breast which grows by the time and causes pain to the patient. Owing to the shame associated with this disease in the society, many women would not speak even to their family members about it. Thousands of women have lost their lives due to the late diagnosis of breast cancer.

This app facilitates women to perform self-examination and diagnose the disease at the earliest to increase their chances of defeating it. This feature is easy to use and comes with step-by-step video tutorials of the entire process.

Appointment with the Specialist Doctors:

Based on the outcome of the self-examination process, the users will be directed to a list of doctors with whom they can reserve an appointment at the time of their convenience free of cost. Pink Pakistan boasts a pool of qualified and experienced doctors and therapists across the country who have been the frontline warriors in the battle against this disease.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

breast cancer cancer patients Pink Pakistan Trust Dr. Zubaida Qazi

Pink Pakistan launches mobile application to fight breast cancer

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Qureshi terms fresh election demand meaningless, unconstitutional

No one can match a plan ‘knitted’ by Zardari, Nawaz, Fazl: Bilawal

Two ‘foot soldiers’ meet PM, deny taking bribe

PDM rejects vote of confidence

Disparity reduction allowance: Grant approved by finance ministry

TCP invites fresh bids for white sugar

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.