Chicken price at an all-time high

LAHORE: Chicken meat prices registered an all time high on Saturday when chicken meat per kilogram prices reached Rs 364 adding Rs 9 in the rate of Friday while live chicken prices were set at Rs 251 per kilograms.

Any relief in the prices of chicken meat in the near future is not in the sight as per poultry sector big wigs who say there is a gap between the demand and supply which occurred because of the shortage of day-old chicks.

The chicken meat prices had so far added Rs 33 per kilograms if Saturday’s prices are compared with the prices of February 28, 2021 when the prices were Rs 331 per kilograms. Similarly, egg prices reached to Rs 157 per dozen.

PPA former Chairman and a big poultry sector player Khalique Arshad while talking to Business Recorder said that the sector during last two years suffered huge losses. He said there was low demand and higher supplies because of which those involved in the business of parent flock and selling day-old chicks to poultry farmers stopped their production.

He said pandemic COVID-19 also resulted in reducing the consumption because of closure of hotel and restaurant industry, reduction in different functions etc. He said that this reduction also led to closure of some poultry farms adding fuel to fire. He said that increase in the prices of grain used in poultry feed also another factor in hike of the chicken meat prices.

Muhammad Bilal, a chicken meat seller in Nawabpura area of Harbanspura said that rising prices has not only disturbed consumers but also hit their sales thus reducing their daily income. Meanwhile, consumers have made an appeal to the Authorities to look into the increasing prices of chicken meat which was considered as the cheapest source of protein for low income group. Muhammad Riaz, a consumer from the Raiwind Road area, said that the poor segment is finding it impossible to even have chicken meat because of such unprecedented high prices.

