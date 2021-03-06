ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

Govt stands with national institutions including ECP: Senator Faisal

  • He said the country's institutions such as judiciary and the ECP are sovereign and working independently.
PPI 06 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said the government fully respects and stands with the national institutions including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country's institutions such as judiciary and the ECP are sovereign and working independently.

Responding to a question, Faisal Javed said taking bribe and horse trading is a criminal act under the Election Act and added that the ECP could take action against those involved in illegal means and corrupt practices in the Senate polls.

Replying to another question, he said the bigwigs of the opposition alliance criticise and mock the institutions just for political point scoring and for their personal gains.

Faisal Javed Khan ECP

