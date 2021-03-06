ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
PDM leaders to meet at Sindh House today

  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will host a brunch party for PDM leaders and parliamentarians.
  • After concluding the session, the PDM leaders will address a media conference at the Sindh House.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar 2021

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are to chair a meeting at Sindh House in Islamabad today (Saturday).

As per details, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will host a brunch party for PDM leaders and parliamentarians.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz along with a delegation are expected to attend the meeting.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will not attend the event due to ailment, whereas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not participate as he is currently residing in Sukkur.

After concluding the session, the PDM leaders will address a media conference at the Sindh House.

