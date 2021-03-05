World
Denmark pushes back date for all citizens to be vaccinated to July
- Health authorities previously expected the vaccination programme to be completed by June 27, but delays in shipments of the two companies' shots have pushed that date back, B.T. and broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday.
05 Mar 2021
COPENHAGEN: Denmark has pushed back the final date for when it expects all Danes to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to July 18 after shipments from Johnson & Johnson and Curevac were delayed, local media reported on Friday, citing ministry documents.
Health authorities previously expected the vaccination programme to be completed by June 27, but delays in shipments of the two companies' shots have pushed that date back, B.T. and broadcaster TV 2 reported on Friday.
Consignments of the Johnson & Johnson shot are now expected in April, and Curevac's in June, according to B.T. and TV 2.
“Every political party and politician should have the courage to accept defeat,” says ECP in response to PM Khan’s speech
Denmark pushes back date for all citizens to be vaccinated to July
PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency
Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
PDM to boycott National Assembly session tomorrow: Fazlur Rehman
DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years
MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran
Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts
Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric
Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor
China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021
WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ
Read more stories
Comments