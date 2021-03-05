PM directs economic team to resolve flying invoices issue

A meeting regarding tax reforms chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Prime Minister said that the issues with the taxation system should be resolved whereas the tax code should be further simplified to facilitate business persons.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Hafeez Sheikh , Asad Umar, Hamad Azhar; Advisers Abdul Razaq Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain as well as Special Assistants Dr Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar and Nadeem Babar.

Prime minister also said that the discretionary authority of the tax collectors and officers should be reduced.

PM Khan also urged his economic team to resolve the issue of flying invoices at the earliest

Last month, Business Recorder reported that Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue) has recommended a foolproof mechanism to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to effectively tackle the growing menace of flying sales tax invoices mainly in sectors of commercial importers, petroleum and steel, involving revenue to the tune of Rs400-500 billion per annum.

It was learnt that the FBR has received a standing operating procedure (SOP) to deal with the cases involving fake/flying invoices.Most of the frauds are taking place within the sectors of commercial importers, steel and petroleum sectors.