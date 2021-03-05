PM Imran summons PTI, allied parties meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called a joint meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties.

As per details, the meeting will take place at Parliament House this afternoon.

PM Imran Khan will take parliamentary party members into confidence regarding the current political situation arising after the Senate elections.

He would also brief participants about purpose of obtaining the vote of confidence from the parliament.

Moreover, PM Imran has directed party MNAs to stay in Islamabad until the session of NA summoned for vote confidence on Saturday.

On Thursday, President Arif Alvi had summoned the session of the lower house on Saturday after PM Imran Khan announced to take vote of confidence.