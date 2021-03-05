Markets
Indonesia central bank says ready for market intervention to stabilise rupiah
- The rupiah traded at 14,300 per dollar at 0325 GMT, down 0.3% from a day earlier. The currency has dropped more than 1% in slightly over a week.
05 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank is ready to keep the rupiah steady by intervening in financial markets whenever necessary, a Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesman said on Friday, after a gradual fall in the currency following rising US treasury yields.
"BI is always in the market for triple intervention, through spot, DNDF (domestic NDF) and also purchasing bonds if necessary," spokesman Erwin Haryono said, adding that many other currencies also fell due to the movements of US yields.
