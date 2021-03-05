World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 10,580
- The reported death toll rose by 264 to 71,504, the tally showed.
05 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,580 to 2,482,522, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 264 to 71,504, the tally showed.
