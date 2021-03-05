ANL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
ASL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
AVN 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.2%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
DGKC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.8%)
EPCL 50.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HUBC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
KAPCO 41.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.81%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
PAEL 37.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.87%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 144.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.19%)
UNITY 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 36.63 (0.75%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By ▲ 270.19 (1.07%)
KSE100 45,536 Increased By ▲ 257.29 (0.57%)
KSE30 19,055 Increased By ▲ 156.4 (0.83%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia's rupiah hits 4-month low as US bond yields rise

  • The currency was down 0.3% on Friday.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

Indonesia's rupiah fell to a four-month low on Friday as rising US bond yields sent the dollar higher and hit appetite for Asia's emerging currency and stock markets.

Stock markets in Asia suffered early falls following overnight comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that the Fed's policy stance as appropriate, even though he thought the recent bond sell-off was "notable".

By midday, Asian markets recovered some ground, with most standing less than half a percent lower, while Seoul was down 0.6%.

"Any fallout has been limited in Asia thus far thanks to China," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

China set a more than 6% growth target for 2021 at its parliamentary meeting, having skipped a target last year due to the pandemic.

Stocks in China eased off session lows and were down 0.3%, while the yuan was flat.

The Chinese government aimed to create more jobs in 2021 than it did last year.

China's GDP expanded 2.3% last year, the only major economy to see growth, as it was the first to emerge from the pandemic.

Indonesia's central bank said it was ready to intervene in the market to keep the weakening rupiah steady.

The currency was down 0.3% on Friday.

Yields on Indonesian 10-year bonds rose 3.50 basis points to 6.641%, while stocks dipped 0.1%. Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging markets.

In the Philippines, the central bank said a spike in inflation to its fastest rate in 26 months was temporary, suggesting it was not in a rush to reverse its accommodative monetary policy stance.

Stocks and the peso were flat.

China Yuan stocks asia pacific Stock markets OANDA accommodative monetary policy Indonesia's rupiah Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Indonesia's rupiah hits 4-month low as US bond yields rise

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters