Shehbaz advised against traveling for over a week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been advised against traveling for more than a week because of severe spondylosis.

A senior official of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) told Business Recorder that a day earlier, on Wednesday, a team consisting of senior doctors of the PIMS conducted medical checkup of Shehbaz Sharif and advised him to avoid traveling.

“Sharif was suffering from severe spondylosis; therefore, doctors advised him to avoid any immediate traveling,” the PIMS official said on condition of anonymity.

Spondylosis is a general term for age-related wear and tear affecting the spinal disks in human neck.

The jailed PML-N president arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday when his production order was issued by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to cast his vote in the Senate elections.

This comes at a time when important developments are taking place in the federal capital in wake Senate polls, particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plans to seek vote of confidence from the house on Saturday following his party’s candidate Hafeez Shaikh’s defeat against opposition’s joint candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and the forthcoming elections of the chairman and the deputy chairman Senate, besides the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s anti-government movement.

