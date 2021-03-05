75 Pakistanis to pursue PhD degrees in five years: HEC signs MoA with Queen Mary University of London

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) have signed a memorandum of agreement for 75 HEC scholars to pursue their PhD degrees from QMUL in the next five years.

The British Council, Pakistan, organised a virtual signing ceremony in this connection.

Executive Director HEC Dr Shaista Sohail and the Vice Principal, International Education, QMUL, Prof Colin Grant, signed the agreement.

The HEC and the QMUL have been co-funding PhD scholars since 2016, as the two sides signed the first memorandum of agreement in September 2016 to nurture a collaborative partnership to provide high quality research training to Pakistani PhD students at QMUL.

Under the first agreement, 35 scholars have proceeded for pursuing doctoral degrees in various fields.

About half of these scholars opted fields of engineering and technology, which is a much-needed field in Pakistan.

Another group of scholars are pursuing higher education in the field of biological sciences which will help to improve the research culture in the field of biological sciences in Pakistan.

Similarly, a good number of the HEC scholars are studying in diverse fields of social science, who are expected to contribute towards the improvement of social constructs of our society.

Now as part of the new agreement, 75 more scholars will be selected in various fields of studies to pursue their PhDs from QUML.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shaista appreciated the QMUL’s cooperation and support to Pakistani scholars.

She hoped that the bilateral cooperation would pave the way for achieving a larger national goal of human development.

“There is no medium better than the education to improve perceptions about each other.”

She said that Pakistani scholars are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to study at QMUL, as such opportunities enhanced educational as well as cultural experiences. She appreciated the role of the QMUL administration for offering generous tuition waiver to HEC selected scholars through this agreement.

She also recognised the efforts of the QMUL team led by Prof Grant, and comprised Flora McKay, PhD recruitment manager, QMUL, Dr Felicity Shelley, PhD Recruitment Manager, Partnerships and Sponsor Relations Manager, QMUL, and Sarah Pervez, Head of Higher Education and Skills, British Council for their contribution towards the collaboration between the HEC and the QMUL.

She also congratulated the HEC team led by Dr Hassan Jalil Shah, Advisor Human Resource Development, HEC, Ayesha Ikram, Director General, Human Resource Development, HEC and Dr Arshad Bashir, project director, Overseas Scholarships, HEC, for success of the project.

Prof Grant gave a comprehensive overview of the QMUL and its unique academic and research credentials.

During his presentation, he acknowledged the role of the HEC and Pakistani scholars in enriching intellectual and research environment at the QMUL.

He also showcased the great achievements accomplished by alumni of the QMUL for the entire globe.

Country Head, British Council, Amir Ramzan highlighted the role of the British Council in collaboration between the HEC and the QMUL.

