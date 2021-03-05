KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 123,717 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,867 tonnes of import cargo and 37,850 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 85,867 tonnes comprised of 43,849 tonnes of containerised cargo; 12,663 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6297 tonnes of canola; 17,357 tonnes of wheat and 10,300 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 37,850 tonnes comprised of 26,850 tonnes of containerised cargo; 500 tonnes of bulk cargo, 8200 tonnes of Clinkers, 2,300 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity remained active at the Port where four ships Kavo Perdika, TSM Alphecca, Sea Helios and Gaslog Sandiago scheduled to load/offload 43,000 tonnes cement, 2,850 tonnes chemicals, 35,804 tonnes Mogas and 59,583 tonnes natural gas were arranged berthing at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal, Oil Terminal and Gasport Terminal, respectively, on Wednesday, 3rd March 2021, meanwhile five more ships, Josephine Maersk, SITC Taishan, SBI Thalia, Happy Avocate and Green Sky carrying containers, coal, chemicals and palm oil also arrived of outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, soya bean, chemicals, natural gas, petroleum gas, mogas and palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, container vessel ‘MOL Generosity’, edible oil carrier ‘Melati Satu’ and gas carrier ‘Al-Shamal’ sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, African Wagtail, MSC Pol Lin, Cap Carmel, TSM Al-Phecca and MG Kronos are expected to sail from MW-4, QICT, EVTL and FAP on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 175,529 tonnes, comprising 91750 tonnes imports cargo and 83,779 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,365 containers (657 TEUs imports and 3,708 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Following were the highlights in ones during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships Josephine Maersk, SBI Thalia, SITC Taishan, Harriet-P, Green Sky and Happy Avocate carrying containers, coal, soya bean, palm oil and chemicals are expected take berths at QICT, MW-4, PIBT, LCT and EVTL, respectively, on Thursday, 4th March, while two more ships, Jeppesen Maersk and Baltic Bridge with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 5th March, and another container vessel ‘diyala’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 6th March 2021.

