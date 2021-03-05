ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
THE RUPEE: Slight fall

BR Research 05 Mar 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Thursday, Pakistan Rupee broke its upward trend and fell slightly against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however gained for buying against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.10 and 157.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.25 and 157.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 20 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 188.50 and 190 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying while gaining 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.75 and 42.95 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.70 and 41.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 157.10
Open Offer     Rs 157.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 157.25
Offer Rate     Rs 157.50
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure for another day and closed further lower for buying and selling at Rs 157.30 and Rs 158.70 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 157.40 and Rs 159.00 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the rupee failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it declined its worth against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Wednesday’s closing trend of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.90(buying) and Rs 158 (selling) against last rate of Rs 157.80 (buying) and Rs 157.90 (selling).

It closed at Rs157.90(buying) and Rs 158 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

