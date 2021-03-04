ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Air Chief calls on Sri Lankan Prime Minister during four-day visit

  • The Air Chief expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan Prime minister for hospitality and warmth extended by people of Sri Lanka.
  • The Sri Lankan Prime Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour of need.
BR Web Desk 04 Mar 2021

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Thursday arrived in Sri Lanka, to attend 70th Anniversary of Sri Lankan Air Force as Guest of honour.

The Air Chief called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H.E Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his office.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour of need. He also reiterated to further enhance the existing friendly relations between both the countries, said PAF spokesperson.

The Air Chief expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan Prime minister for hospitality and warmth extended by people of Sri Lanka.

He added that the people of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had deep rooted historic and cultural linkages and both nations always stood together in the times of crises as well as national festivities.

Air Chief also conveyed Pakistan's desire and resolve to further enhance the existing civil and military cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on his arrival at Columbo airport, the Air Chief was received by Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force.

