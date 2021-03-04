ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
PSX loses 882 points to close at 45,278 points

  • As many as 412 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 46 of them recorded gain and 358 sustained losses.
APP 04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 882.24 points, with negative change of 1.91 percent, closing at 47,278.54 points against 46,160.78 points on the last working day.

A total 441,496,386 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 403,693,863 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.232 billion against Rs23.501 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 46 of them recorded gain and 358 sustained losses whereas the share price of 8 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 33,106,000 shares and price per share of Rs 4.13, Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 28,669,500 and price per share of Rs17.75 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 25,827,172 and price per share of Rs147.61.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs2900 while Sunrays Textile shares increased by Rs74.97 per share closing at Rs1074.58.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs880 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the decrease of Rs32.49per share, closing at Rs917.51.

