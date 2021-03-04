Pakistan
Model Courts awards death sentence to 3,RI to 7 accused
- Civil model courts decided 99 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 66 cases.
Updated 04 Mar 2021
RAWALPINDI: The Model Courts which have been set up across the country to provide speedy justice and clear the massive backlog of cases decided 217 cases including 14 cases of murder and 38 of narcotics here on Thursday.
According to details, the Director-General Supreme Court Monitoring Cell Sohail Nasir told APP, in order to decide the pending cases on priority, the Courts awarded death sentence to 3 and Rigorous imprisonment (RI) to 7 accused in cases of murder and drugs smuggling.
Civil model courts decided 99 family and rent disputes while model magistrates courts disposed of 66 cases.
The fine of Rs 2,352,999 was also imposed on various accused while witnesses of 405 were also recorded in different cases, he added
Senate election: PM Imran questions ECP’s responsibility, transparency
Model Courts awards death sentence to 3,RI to 7 accused
PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries
PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship
Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations
PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments