Tax collection in Sindh rises significantly

PPI 04 Mar 2021

KARACHI: An important meeting on tax collection, held under the chairmanship of Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation, said that in the current financial year from July 2020 to February 2021, Rs62178.904 million were collected in term of various taxes in Sindh province as compared to Rs54483.406 million in the same period last year.

The meeting was further informed that Rs6493.287 million were collected under motor vehicle tax, Rs50386.038 million under infrastructure cess, Rs417.399 million under professional tax, Rs80.037 million under cotton fee, Rs1379.307 million in property tax and Rs22.242 million in entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla directed the officers to strive to achieve their tax targets before the end of the current financial year. Sindh Excise Department is proud of the officers and staff who performed well while those who performed poorly will be dealt with severely.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ajaz Ahmed Memon, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers.

