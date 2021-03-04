Pakistan
64 more people died of COVID-19 during last 24 hours
04 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Sixty-four more deaths and 1,519 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country over the last twenty four hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), there are now 17,117 active cases in the country.
555,242 people have so far recovered from the disease.
