Mar 04, 2021
Technology

WhatsApp latest feature to reach more users

  • The tweet added that the feature will be provided with a new release today, but WhatsApp will take some more time to reach all users.
Ali Ahmed 04 Mar 2021

World’s leading messaging platform, WhatsApp has recently added audio and video call features to more users in the beta version of its web version.

An account called Web Beta Info announced in a post on Twitter that WhatsApp has introduced the facility of audio and video calls on the web and desktop for more users.

The tweet added that the feature will be provided with a new release today, but WhatsApp will take some more time to reach all users. “Note that it might still take some time to get the feature, but it's a good news,” the tweet said.

WhatsApp, a widely used messaging app, announced last year that it would introduce audio and video call features for browser and desktop users next year. Previously, it was a beta feature that was only accessible to a few users.

Keep in mind that with this feature, users will be able to receive calls on desktop PCs or laptops just like smartphones.

whatsapp voice and video calls features

WhatsApp latest feature to reach more users

