ANL 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.1%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.17%)
ASL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.76%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 133.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.8%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.14%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.33%)
KAPCO 38.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.35%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.13%)
PAEL 36.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.54%)
PIBTL 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.85%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.95%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.23%)
TRG 143.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-2.67%)
UNITY 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.92%)
BR100 4,895 Decreased By ▼ -120.58 (-2.4%)
BR30 25,320 Decreased By ▼ -809.87 (-3.1%)
KSE100 45,408 Decreased By ▼ -749.38 (-1.62%)
KSE30 18,921 Decreased By ▼ -386.88 (-2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

  • He vowed to champion the rights of Hong Kong and the ethnic Uighurs, saying that if not, "China will act with even greater impunity."
AFP 04 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States was ready to confront China wherever necessary, calling Washington's ties with the Asian power the "biggest geopolitical test" of the century.

In his first major speech, Blinken promised that President Joe Biden's administration will prioritize diplomacy over military action and build cooperation with the world on global challenges such as climate change and Covid-19.

"We will manage the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century: our relationship with China," Blinken said at the State Department.

He vowed to champion the rights of Hong Kong and the ethnic Uighurs, saying that if not, "China will act with even greater impunity."

"China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system -- all the rules, values and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to," he said.

"Our relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be. And we will engage China from a position of strength."

military State Department COVID 19 Uighurs Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters