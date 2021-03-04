World
Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
- There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.
04 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Yemen's Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
Aramco's oil production and export facilities are mostly in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, more than 1,000 km across the country from Jeddah.
