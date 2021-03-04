World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,912
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,912 to 2,471,942, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 359 to 71,240, the tally showed.
