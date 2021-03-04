ANL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.92%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,912

Reuters 04 Mar 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,912 to 2,471,942, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 359 to 71,240, the tally showed.

