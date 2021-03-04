ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
President asks DAGP to boost auditing mechanism by using tech

04 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) to strengthen the auditing mechanism by using technology and best international practices to improve service delivery and financial management, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He underscored the need for designing special training modules and a very well-structured training programme for the officials of the DAGP to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the organisation.

He stated this, while chairing a briefing, given by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jehangir, on reforms being undertaken by the DAGP, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the PM for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Auditor General of Pakistan, Javaid Jehangir, Additional Auditor General of Pakistan, Farrukh Hamidi, and Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aamer Mahmood Hussain.

The AGP briefed the meeting about the reforms process being undertaken by his organisation.

He highlighted the initiatives taken by the DAGP to conduct improved audit and enhance accountability and ensure fiscal transparency in the governmental organisations.

The president stressed the need for augmenting the culture of professionalism and ensuring better governance, improved transparency and accountability through effective internal control regime within the DAGP.

He added that it was essential to computerise the entire audit processes aiming to bring transparency and eliminate corruption.

The president asked the DAGP to develop timelines, so as to implement the reforms process timely.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

