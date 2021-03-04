PARTLY FACETIOUS: Real contest between Khan and Zardari

"I ain't saying nothing - and would advise you not to say nothing either..."

"That sounds like English spoken by..."

"Parveen Rashid? The man from Middlesex which I have on good authority he incorporated as his middle name."

"Hey I would have you know that the guy is rich - he was willing to clear his account at the Punjab House and pay Rs 98 lakh dues..."

"So?"

"So getting a new keyboard maybe cheaper than referring to him by any name other than Parvez...wait...because defamation suit is filed by the rich against the rich or influential..."

"Maybe in the West, here defamation is the way of politics and need I add the social media revolution has made it the way of anyone with access to the net..."

"There I agree, anyway when these words are published the result of the Gilani versus Sheikh contest would be known and so I ain't saying nothing today."

"I can say whoever wins the other side will challenge the result. If Gilani wins the Khanzadehs will challenge the result based on the Ali Gilani video...by the way was it entrapment..."

"Maybe, but I reckon that trying to get the PTI parliamentarians not to vote for Sheikh is hardly an offense...I mean isn't that what politics is about!"

"Right, now if money was seen changing hands then it would have been a crime but for the life of me I can't imagine any court holding daddy Gilani responsible for his son caught on tape giving money..."

"Hmmm, anyway if Sheikh wins the matter of some phone calls would be bandied about."

"Okaaay, but the real contest is between The Khan and Zardari sahib."

"I disagree, Sheikh's credentials as a finance minister are being challenged all over Pakistan, I mean we are all struggling with inflation and unemployment and..."

"Maybe next time he would like to become Governor State Bank - no politician is challenging his policies and he does not need to go a begging for votes..."

"But he does need to keep the Prime Minister happy!"

"True, but I don't think Sheikh would opt to become Governor SBP. That's a demotion for him, see a finance minister has more power and irrespective of the pledge to grant autonomy to the SBP the fact remains that the finance minister can put so much pressure on the Governor that he is powerless to take autonomous decisions."

"Ha ha, that's true."

"The only position Sheikh would accept other than the position of finance minister is that of the prime minister and need I remind you that this was the card played by the wily Zardari to get him to resign as finance minister back in late 2012 early 2013."

"Indeed."

