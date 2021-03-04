PDM badly exposed, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the people have rejected the negative politics of opposition.

"The PDM is badly exposed as it has disappointed the people on every issue; those opposing the transparent election have been exposed through a video and 220 million people are fully aware of the duality of the opposition," he added. The negative attitude of the opposition has become a part of history while PDM is facing disintegration, the CM said in a statement.

The CM regretted that the opposition damaged the national interest for the sake of protecting its personal stakes. In a nutshell, the CM said the opposition is practically a non-entity adding that it tried to politicise issues of national importance.

The CM emphasised that PTI understands the pain of the poor and needy strata and time has also proved that timely decisions have been taken by the PTI government.

Moreover, the CM Usman Buzdar will inaugurate jashan-e-baharan-2021 at Jillani Park along with a visit to the art & craft village on Thursday (today). The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has arranged several events for the public in jashan-e-baharan which will continue till March 23.

In this regard, the CM said the people will enjoy the best entertainment adding that jashan-e-baharan has become a part of the provincial metropolis' culture. The government is promoting sports, tourism and cultural activities and the event will give a strong message of hope while providing healthy recreation to the general public, he said.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement said the whole world has witnessed horse-trading by political traders and the video has further exposed the corrupt cabal.

The SACM said that opposition has been badly exposed and all their political designs have been exposed. However, she regretted that the elements involved in horse-trading have no shame for their misdeeds. The so-called heir-apparent to the throne of Jati Umra and Mr 10 percent have violated all democratic and moral values and the nation will never tolerate any stain on democracy. PM Imran Khan is fully committed to ensuring transparency in every election and the nation is firmly supporting the PTI's narrative while the corrupt elements' so-called narrative has met a natural death, continued SACM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021