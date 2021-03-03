ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX falls as weaker bullion prices, materials drag

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.22 points, or 0.43%, at 18,342.38.
  • Osisko Mining Inc fell 5.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 4.7%.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday, as a decline in bullion prices and material stocks offset gains in oil prices and optimism over an economic rebound from vaccination rollouts and a US fiscal package.

At 9:53 a.m. ET (14:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.22 points, or 0.43%, at 18,342.38.

The value of Canadian building permits rose by 8.2% to a record level of C$9.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, with mining stocks falling the most.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.1% with gold futures falling 1.2% to $1,713 an ounce as rising US bond yields and firm equities dull its appeal.

Osisko Mining Inc fell 5.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 4.7%.

The energy sector climbed 2.1% as US crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.4%.

The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

On the TSX, 81 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.65-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 34.19 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Laurentian Bank of Canada and Sleep Country Canada Holdings , which jumped 6.1% and 5.4% respectively after earnings beat.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co Inc, down 5.2%; Suncor Energy, up 2.9% and Rogers Communications Inc, down 0.4%.

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 39 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 73.06 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock Toronto Stock Exchange's Canada's commodity S&P/TSX composite index

TSX falls as weaker bullion prices, materials drag

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters