ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Takeda buys epilepsy treatment rights from Ovid for up to $856mn

  • Takeda will be responsible for future development and commercialization of the drug, soticlestat, worldwide and Ovid will no longer have any financial obligation, the companies said.
  • The companies in August reported results from a mid-stage study showing soticlestat met the main goal of reduction in seizure frequency.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co will spend as much as $856 million to secure global rights from Ovid Therapeutics Inc to an experimental drug being developed to treat rare epilepsy, the companies said on Wednesday.

Takeda will be responsible for future development and commercialization of the drug, soticlestat, worldwide and Ovid will no longer have any financial obligation, the companies said in a statement.

Ovid will receive an upfront payment of $196 million at the close of the agreement, expected by the end of March, and is eligible to receive up to an additional $660 million in milestone payments.

The Japanese drugmaker entered into a collaboration agreement in 2017 with Ovid to develop and market soticlestat, which aims to treat children and adults with Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

The companies in August reported results from a mid-stage study showing soticlestat met the main goal of reduction in seizure frequency.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc last month agreed to buy GW Pharmaceuticals Plc in a $7.2 bln deal for its FDA-approved drug, Epidiolex, to treat seizures associated with the two syndromes.

Takeda said it plans to start late-stage studies of soticlestat in children and young adults with the two epileptic syndromes in the second quarter.

Ovid will also receive tiered royalties beginning in the low double-digits and up to 20% on sales of the drug, Takeda said.

drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Pharmaceutical Co treat rare epilepsy financial obligation

Takeda buys epilepsy treatment rights from Ovid for up to $856mn

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters