ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end higher as Reliance surges on airwaves purchase

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 2.19% higher at 15,245.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.28% higher at 51,444.65.
  • Investor mood across the globe was also positive with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 1.7% and the Euro STOXX 600 rising 0.7%.
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday as heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped on winning $8 billion worth of airwaves in a spectrum auction, while retreating US bond yields also aided investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 2.19% higher at 15,245.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 2.28% higher at 51,444.65.

Indian equities are up nearly 5% so far this week, following an expansion of the country's COVID-19 vaccination drive and upbeat domestic economic growth, while easing US bond yields have lent support.

Investor mood across the globe was also positive with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 1.7% and the Euro STOXX 600 rising 0.7%.

In India, Reliance Industries surged 4.6% to an over four-month high, the top boost to the Nifty, as the conglomerate's telecoms unit picked up 488.35 megahertz (Mhz) of telecom airwaves in a $10.6-billion spectrum auction.

Financial stocks rallied, with Nifty's PSU bank and private bank index closing up 3.16% and 2.75%, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index advanced the most among sectoral indexes, closing up 3.34%, at its highest in three years.

Infosys closed up nearly 3%, its highest in more than four weeks, after a media report said the IT services firm had won a $500 million deal from Alphabet Inc's Google.

The Nifty Auto index was the only sub-index to close in the red, slipping 0.66% after a 3.19% gain in the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Indian government late on Tuesday said there were plenty of COVID-19 vaccines for the country even though it has sent quantities abroad.

NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex MSCI's broadest index Indian shares ended private bank index Nifty's PSU bank

Indian shares end higher as Reliance surges on airwaves purchase

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters