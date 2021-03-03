ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.82%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.66%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
AVN 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.47%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.31%)
DGKC 136.91 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.19%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
FCCL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
FFBL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.59%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.77%)
HUBC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.04%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
POWER 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PPL 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
PRL 27.47 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.39%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.51 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.94%)
TRG 149.59 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.28%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.02%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
US stocks retreat, extending volatile run

AFP 03 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell Tuesday, giving back a portion of the gains from the prior session's rally as investors girded for more volatility.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note continued to decline Tuesday, but investors are grappling with the chance that inflation could rise if President Joe Biden' $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is passed.

"The Fed still wants to continue this easy money policy," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, who said many investors fear inflation or view the economy as well on its way to recovery.

"The policy makers and the market are having a little bit of a tug of war," Kinahan said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent to 31,391.52.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent to 3,870.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.7 percent to 13,358.95.

Among individual companies, Target slumped 6.8 percent despite reporting a 66 percent jump in fourth-quarter income to $1.4 billion on another round of surging sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, investors were caught off guard by the big-box chain's announcement to spend $4 billion on more store and e-commerce upgrades.

Rocket Companies, a personal finance firm, surged more than 70 percent, in the latest rally prompted by investors on social media company Reddit's WallStreetBets.

US stocks retreat, extending volatile run

