ANL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.6%)
ASC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.08%)
ASL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.21%)
DGKC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.26%)
EPCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.47%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
KAPCO 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
KEL 4.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.2%)
PIBTL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
POWER 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PPL 90.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.66%)
PRL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.55%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (5.92%)
TRG 148.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.71%)
UNITY 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.85%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

How the 'pawri' united Pakistan and India

Dananeer Mobeen says she has been inundated with acting and modelling offers. Instead, she aspires to join Pakistan’s foreign services.
Reuters Updated 03 Mar 2021

A 19-year-old Pakistani student who shot to fame after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent, hopes numerous renditions of her monologue will translate into more dialogue between rival neighbours India and Pakistan.

The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.

Swinging around the device she is filming on, Mobeen gestures behind her and says in Urdu, "This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place."

Seemly innocuous, she deliberately mispronounces the English word “party” as “pawri” to poke fun at South Asians who adopt Western accents. It immediately struck a chord in both India and Pakistan, sparking top trending hashtags on social media, and garnering millions of views and hundreds of spin-offs.

“It was the most random video. I initially had no intention of uploading it,” Mobeen said, expressing surprise at how viral it had gone and adding the trend showed the power and reach of social media.

“Pawri” monologue renditions have been used by police in India and the Delhi Commission for Women in their social media outreach campaigns.

In one video, two Indian soldiers deployed in snowy mountains give it their own spin with “This is us, this is our gun, and we are patrolling here”, while popular Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone each did a version that also went viral.

Indian dairy company Amul, known for inculcating trendy takes on current issues in its advertisements, did a "this is our pav-tea" version, in a nod to a popular bread snack eaten with tea.

Even politicians jumped on the bandwagon, with a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party using the catchy hook at an election rally.

“I’m honoured and grateful for all the love across the border,” said Mobeen, expressing her happiness at fostering some rare friendly cross-border dialogue.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, have fought three wars and often had tense relations since gaining independence in 1947.

Relations had most recently soured over developments in the northern region of Kashmir, which both countries control in parts but claim in full.

Last week, their militaries released a rare joint statement saying they had agreed to observe a ceasefire along the disputed Kashmir border, after exchanging fire hundreds of times over past months.

Since the video went viral, Mobeen said she has been inundated with acting and modelling offers, along with requests for product endorsements. Instead, she says she aspires to join Pakistan’s foreign services.

India Pakistan social media Indo Pak

How the 'pawri' united Pakistan and India

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters