World
Brazil registers record 1,641 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours
- The country of 212 million inhabitants has recorded a total of 257,361 deaths.
03 Mar 2021
BRASÍLIA: Brazil on Tuesday registered a record 1,641 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours as the country endures a further worsening of the pandemic, health authorities announced.
The country of 212 million inhabitants has recorded a total of 257,361 deaths, according to the Health Ministry, and has the second-highest national death toll after the United States.
