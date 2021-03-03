ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.27%)
ASL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.78%)
AVN 95.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.7%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HUBC 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
JSCL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
KAPCO 39.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
PAEL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.37%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (6.16%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.16%)
TRG 148.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.64%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 21.36 (0.43%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 175.8 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,133 Increased By ▲ 168.67 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,288 Increased By ▲ 52.07 (0.27%)
Mar 03, 2021
Brazil registers record 1,641 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

  • The country of 212 million inhabitants has recorded a total of 257,361 deaths.
AFP 03 Mar 2021

BRASÍLIA: Brazil on Tuesday registered a record 1,641 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours as the country endures a further worsening of the pandemic, health authorities announced.

The country of 212 million inhabitants has recorded a total of 257,361 deaths, according to the Health Ministry, and has the second-highest national death toll after the United States.

